Number of corona cases swell to 1381 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :-:The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1381 after the registration of 154 fresh cases in the district on Sunday.

Senior officials of health department said that 154 suspected patients were already in quarantine and their coronavirus report came positive today.

The victims were admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot.