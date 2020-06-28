Number of corona cases swell to 338 in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:The number of coronavirus cases rose to 338 in the district while screening and sampling process of suspected patients of coronavirus was in progress.

Talking to the media, District Officer Health preventive Services Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Ali Shah said that a total of 17 people died of coronavirus in the district while 112 people recovered and returned to their homes.

The DO Health said that out of 209 confirmed cases, 14 admitted to DHQ Hospital, whereas, the rest of 195 were quarantined, adding the health department was constantly fighting the disease and was working hard to eradicate it.

He said that mobile health unit and teams of health department was conducting screening and sampling in every Tehsil of the district.

He further said that number of corona cases was increasing day by dayadding that people should follow corona SOPs in letter and spirit tocontrol the spread of pandemic.