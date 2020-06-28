UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Corona Cases Swell To 338 In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

Number of corona cases swell to 338 in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:The number of coronavirus cases rose to 338 in the district while screening and sampling process of suspected patients of coronavirus was in progress.

Talking to the media, District Officer Health preventive Services Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Ali Shah said that a total of 17 people died of coronavirus in the district while 112 people recovered and returned to their homes.

The DO Health said that out of 209 confirmed cases, 14 admitted to DHQ Hospital, whereas, the rest of 195 were quarantined, adding the health department was constantly fighting the disease and was working hard to eradicate it.

He said that mobile health unit and teams of health department was conducting screening and sampling in every Tehsil of the district.

He further said that number of corona cases was increasing day by dayadding that people should follow corona SOPs in letter and spirit tocontrol the spread of pandemic.

Related Topics

Mobile Died Progress Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

12 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 908 new COVID-19 recoveries

12 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

57 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases, 34 ..

57 minutes ago

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

2 hours ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.