Number Of Corona Patient Continue To Swell In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:46 PM

Number of corona patient continue to swell in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of corona infection continues to surge in the designated hospitals of provincial capital wherein the number of patients continued to increase.

According to sources of different hospital, a total of 476 patients have been admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex and Lady Reading Hospital, adding that LRH has been converted into Corona Hospital, the number of corona patients at LRH has reached 229 with 22 patients is critical condition.

Similarly, as many as 145 patients have been admitted at Hayatabad Medical Complex out of which 30 patients are on ventilators. In KTH, 102 patients are being treated, 1 is on ventilator and 27 are on oxygen.

According to the report, a total of 500 beds have been allotted for Corona patients at LRH while 154 beds have been allotted for Corona patients at HMC and 106 beds at KTH.

