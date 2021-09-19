UrduPoint.com

Number Of Corona Patients Declining In Peshawar Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of corona patients in the major hospital of Peshawar is on decline, spokesman of one the leading hospital Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim told APP here on Sunday.

He said the number of corona virus patients in LRH has come down to 144 and they have 12 patients in ICU while 15 new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours. He said LRH is also playing an important role in preventing Corona with thousands of citizens being vaccinated on a daily basis.

Giving details about the situation in another major hospital of Peshawar Hayatabad Medical Complex, the spokesperson informed that currently 139 corona infected patients are under treatment.

He said that the total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients with 26 patients undergoing treatment on ventilators and 10 new coronavirus patients admitted.

However, he said, 9 other coronavirus patients discharged after recovery besides confirming the death of one patient due to coronavirus.

