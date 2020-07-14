Number of Corona patients decreasing, says Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that number of coronavirus patients is decreasing in the province due to best healthcare facilities and hard work of the doctors, paramedical staff and respective districts administration.

She was addressing a press conference at DC office Attock after visiting the District Headquarter Hospital Attock on Tuesday, says a handout issued here.

Dr. Yasmin said, "Due to hard work of our doctors, we are witnessing a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 patients. The number of people defeating the virus and recovering from the disease was higher than the number of new infections. Best available treatment is being provided to patients in Punjab public sector hospitals. We have controlled the transmission of virus despite Lahore emerging as the hotspot. Punjab has improved significantly due to smart lockdown and other measures. By 11th June 2020, we had 1106 patients on ventilators.

Even in Attock we are seeing reduction in cases. Along with the healthcare staff, the administration also worked very hard. The spike in cases was due to carelessness by people during the Eidul Fitr days. I urge all people to celebrate the Eidul Azha with simplicity.

We can stop the transmission of the virus by using masks and observing Social Distancing." The Minister further said, the government was setting up a 200-bedded Mother and Child Hospital in Attock. "We are taking all out measures to ensure the health and well being of Mother and Child. In order to review the development progress, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti has come with me. We are fulfilling our commitment of providing best quality health quality healthcare services in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The last government left a lot of projects incomplete. People need basic amenities before infrastructure. On directions from the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, I am personally supervising the development projects. The five Mother and Child hospitals will transform the health landscape of Punjab." Earlier, the minister also reviewed the facilities at DHQ Hospital and talked to the patients and their attendants. Deputy Commissioner Attock, Medical Superientendant DHQ Attock and staff members were also present.

The Minister visited the site of the under construction Mother and Child Hospitalin Attock to check the pace of work.