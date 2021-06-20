UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Corona Patients In 3 Peshawar Hospitals Declining Significantly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Number of corona patients in 3 Peshawar hospitals declining significantly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of coronary patients in three teaching hospitals in Peshawar has started declining significantly, a spokesperson of the Lady Ready Hospital Peshawar Muhammad Asim told APP here on Sunday.

Muhammad Asim said that the number of corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar is 82, 6 patients are admitted in ICU while 517 beds are allocated for corona patients in LRH.

He said, 106 beds have been allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, 31 corona patients have been admitted in the hospital, 25 ventilators have been allocated for corona patients in the hospital, 10 patients in the hospital have intensive care on Bipolar and ventilators.

He said, at present 8 patients are being treated in HDU, 13 patients are being treated on Low Oxygen level, two patients have been confirmed dead due to coronary heart disease.

According to the spokesperson of HMC, the number of corona patients is gradually decreasing. In HMC, 204 beds have been allotted for coronavirus patients out of which 78 beds are undergoing treatment, and the total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators for coronavirus patients allocated.

He said 17 patients have been admitted to ICU, 3 new patients with corona virus have been admitted, 8 patients with coronavirus have been discharged after recovery, no expiration from corona virus on Sunday.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Reading Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

18 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

48 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.