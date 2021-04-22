UrduPoint.com
Number Of Corona Patients In LRH Reached To 422: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Number of corona patients in LRH reached to 422: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The number of coronary patients in Lady Ready Hospital Thursday reached 422, the highest ever with 32 more patients admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men during a daily briefing that looking after the need, the management of the hospital has allotted 485 beds for corona patients.

The frivolous attitude of the people has become a major challenge for hospitals, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim said.

He said, the corona patients in LRH have been shifted from different districts of the province and urged the people to take it seriously and follow the SOPs, use masks, keep distancing, avoid gathering places and wash their hands on a regular basis so that to deal with the present alarming situation.

He said, the cooperation of the people is essential to deal with this epidemic. The epidemic is spreading rapidly and appealed to the people to follow Corona SOPs issued by the provincial government, Muhammad Asim added.

