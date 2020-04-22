Number of corona patients my increase in May: PIMS ED

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Executive Director Dr Ansar Maqsood on Wednesday seconded the health experts who were foreseeing the mid of May as the peak time of coronavirus infected cases in Pakistan.

Incharge of the PIMS Isolation Ward Dr Nasim Akhtar had also apprehended that number of corona patients would be the highest by May 15, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Ansar said Pakistan being a developing country lacked testing facilities, but the government was striving to increase the number of tests per day.

He said since February 27, a total of 2,500 suspects were brought to PIMS, out of them 115 were tested COVID-19 positive after conducting swap tests of 1150.