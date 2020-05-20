UrduPoint.com
Number Of Corona Patients Reached 155 In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

Number of corona patients reached 155 in Kasur

The number of coronavirus patients has reached 155 in the district while 60 patients have so far been discharged after their recovery

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has reached 155 in the district while 60 patients have so far been discharged after their recovery.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, chief executive officer (health) Kasur, Dr Mubashir Latif said that coronavirus patients had been lodged in ten quarantine centres set up for corona patients in the district. He said that tests reports of 1348 suspected patients came negative while the reports of 1933 people were awaited.

The CEO said that coronavirus test of Dr Ahmed Rauf of THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan came positive, who had isolated himself while the tests of other staff have been sent to lab for analysis.

He said, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, efforts were being made to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district.

There is no shortage of medicines or doctors in all THQ hospitals in the district and all doctors and paramedical staff were working diligently, he added.

