Number of corona patients reaches 1198 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) : The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 1198 in the district on Friday.

Health department sources said that test reports of 33 suspected patients who were in quarantine came positive on Friday.

These victims were admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot, the officials revealed.