UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Corona Patients Reaches 1198 In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:39 PM

Number of corona patients reaches 1198 in Sialkot

The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 1198 in the district on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) : The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 1198 in the district on Friday.

Health department sources said that test reports of 33 suspected patients who were in quarantine came positive on Friday.

These victims were admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot, the officials revealed.

Related Topics

Sialkot Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

27 minutes ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

41 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

1 hour ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

1 hour ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.