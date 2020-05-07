Number of corona patients rises to 324 as 9 more tested positive

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 324 with five new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 324 with five new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated by District Administration here on Thursday, out of 324 confirmed coronavirus cases 211 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centres while four had succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 31 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 59 are quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID-19 Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE.

In district Hyderabad, as many as 2633 COVID-19 tests have so far been performed, out of which 324 were positive, 211 recovered and five patients had died, report said.

According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi jamaat have been tracked and tested for COVID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were reported in Qasimabad.

Out of total 324 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 172 are in taluka Qasimabad, 88 in taluka City, 49 in Latifabad and 6 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.