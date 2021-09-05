UrduPoint.com

Number Of Corona Positive Case Increases To Six Percent

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of the corona positive cases increased by six percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department said here on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, the rate of corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached by 6 percent the health department said.

He shared the details that North Waziristan has the highest number of corona positive cases in the last 24 hours at 33 percent while in the past one week the rate of corona positive cases in North Waziristan has been recorded at 2 percent.

He said that nearly 10 percent of Corona positive cases were recorded in Peshawar, Swabi and 18 in Upper Chitral, 13 percent in Khyber and Lohar Chitral and 11 percent in Mardan.

However the rate of corona positive cases in 11 district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were zero (0).

