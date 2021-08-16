Number of Corona positive cases reaches 4274 in Tharparkar

The District Health Officer Dr. Gordhan Das sharing statistics of coronavirus in Tharparkar district said that around 12,27571 samples have so far been taken in the district out of which the result of 12,2577 was negative while 4274 were found positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Health Officer Dr. Gordhan Das sharing statistics of coronavirus in Tharparkar district said that around 12,27571 samples have so far been taken in the district out of which the result of 12,2577 was negative while 4274 were found positive.

The report was positive with a ratio of 3.36.

Similarly, 4051 patients recovered with a ratio of 94.78, while there are 212 active cases with a ratio of 4.96 while 11 people died due to coronavirus in the district.

While the result of 561 is still awaited. He said that 529 samples were taken during the last 24 hours across the district out of which 34 cases of coronavirus were positive with a ratio of 6.43 while the result of 495 was negative.