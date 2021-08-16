UrduPoint.com

Number Of Corona Positive Cases Reaches 4274 In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:38 PM

Number of Corona positive cases reaches 4274 in Tharparkar

The District Health Officer Dr. Gordhan Das sharing statistics of coronavirus in Tharparkar district said that around 12,27571 samples have so far been taken in the district out of which the result of 12,2577 was negative while 4274 were found positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Health Officer Dr. Gordhan Das sharing statistics of coronavirus in Tharparkar district said that around 12,27571 samples have so far been taken in the district out of which the result of 12,2577 was negative while 4274 were found positive.

The report was positive with a ratio of 3.36.

Similarly, 4051 patients recovered with a ratio of 94.78, while there are 212 active cases with a ratio of 4.96 while 11 people died due to coronavirus in the district.

While the result of 561 is still awaited. He said that 529 samples were taken during the last 24 hours across the district out of which 34 cases of coronavirus were positive with a ratio of 6.43 while the result of 495 was negative.

Related Topics

Died Tharparkar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister meets Sadiq Sanjrani: Discuss ..

AJK Prime Minister meets Sadiq Sanjrani: Discuss development projects

1 minute ago
 SU, its campuses to remain closed on August 18-19

SU, its campuses to remain closed on August 18-19

1 minute ago
 Over 250 golf enthusiasts feature in Serena, RGC A ..

Over 250 golf enthusiasts feature in Serena, RGC Azadi Golf Tournament

1 minute ago
 Turkish flight arrives from Kabul carrying more th ..

Turkish flight arrives from Kabul carrying more than 300

1 minute ago
 KP Govt deputes over 33000 police personnel for Mu ..

KP Govt deputes over 33000 police personnel for Muharram security

6 minutes ago
 French Embassy in Afghanistan Operational Despite ..

French Embassy in Afghanistan Operational Despite Turmoil With Taliban Takeover

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.