Number of corona virus cases reaches 273

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:59 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the district has risen to 273 while the screening and sampling of suspicious people in corona virus was in progress.

This was stated by District Health Officer preventive services Dr. Mian Kashif Ali in a press briefing here on Wednesday.

He said that number of confirmed cases of corona virus has reached 273 in the district of which 16 people have been killed while 46 recovered and returned to homes.

He said number of corona cases was increasing adding that if people did not take it serious and not act upon the SOPs they could face a big disaster in the coming days.

DHO urged the people for the need of changing living standard andsaid that it was the duty and responsibility of every citizen belong to every walkof life to play their part in the national cause.

