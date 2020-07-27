UrduPoint.com
Number Of Corona Virus Patients Gradually Decreasing In District: DC

Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that the number of corona virus patients is gradually decreasing in the district due to strict implementation on smart lockdown.

During a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair here on Monday, he said that there was a dire need of getting implementation on SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha. The DC said that all means of advertisement are being used for creating maximum awareness among people about possible spread of COVID-19.

About the latest situation of COVID-19 in the district, the DC said that 172 confirmed positive patients of corona virus are under treatment & quarantine in the district while 5,053 patients have been recovered from the disease.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed for continuing strict implementation on anti-corona measures especially ensuring the SOPs in temporary cattle markets.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and officers of Pak Armywere present in the meeting.

