Number of coronavirus cases decrease significantly in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of coronavirus cases have decreased significantly in Punjab due to current heat wave as 25 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 506,382 while death toll was recorded as 13,557 and recoveries as 490,518.

The P&SHD confirmed 14 cases in Lahore, 01 in Bahawalpur, 03 in Multan, 05 in Rawalpindi, 01 in Sargodha and 01 cases of COVID-19 was reported in Vehari.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 10,759,919 tests for Covid-19.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.