Number Of Coronavirus Cases On Decline In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Number of coronavirus cases on decline in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in the province has started decreasing, and only 64 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 521,334, while total deaths were recorded at 13,607 altogether. No death was reported in the province on Sunday.

The P&SHD confirmed that 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lahore, six each in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan, one each in Faisalabad, Chiniot and in Bahawalnagar, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, two each in Multan, Sargodha and Okara, and eight in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 11,920,959 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 505,158 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

People above 12 years of age must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. Contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the department urged citizens.

