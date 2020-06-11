UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Patients In Sindh Police Reaches To 494

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :With 19 new cases reported in last two days, around 494 personnel and officers of Sindh police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh police on Wednesday.

He said eight officials lost their life battle against COVID-19, all belonged to Karachi Range of Sindh police.

Currently 324 officers and personnel were under treatment while 162 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, he added.

