Number Of Coronavirus Patients Increases In Peshawar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Number of coronavirus patients increases in Peshawar hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of corona patients in Peshawar hospital including Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospital is gradually increasing to 297, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim said here on Friday.

The number of patients in ICU is 19 and 24 new corona patients have been admitted in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) while 19 patients have recovered and been discharged.

The hospital, he said, has 400 beds for coronavirus patients.

While the administration of the Khyber Teaching Hospital disclosed that a total of 130 patients were being treated.

The total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients, he informed.

There were 28 patients on ventilators, he said, adding, 12 new coronavirus patients admitted. He said 11 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery.

