Number of coronavirus patients on rise in Swat: DHO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Swat, Dr. Mohammad Saleem has said that the number of coronavirus affected patients was consecutively increased and the demand of oxygen cylinders was also on rise.

Keeping in view the situation, he said the supply of oxygen to hospitals has been increased and tehsil level hospitals have also been put on alert in this regard.

He was briefing the Commissioner, Malakand Division, Zaheer-ul-Islam during a meeting in Saidu Sharif Hospital. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Junaid Khan, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Saidu Sharif Hospital, Dr, Naeem Awan and other authorities of health department were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed arrangements in hospitals due to situation due to the third wave of coronavirus and the statistics of the affected person.

On this occasion,MS of Saidu Sharif Hospital, Dr. Naeem Awan gave a detailed briefing on coronavirus situation and arrangements in the hospital.

The meeting was told that the highest number of patients was being shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital that was creating burden on it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam directed guaranteeing timely supply of oxygen due to the growing number of coronavirus patients and utilization of all available resources in this regard.

He directed the suspension of the facilities of other treatments in big hospitals to fully focus on the treatment of coronavirus patients.

He in this connection also directed the District Health Office and district administration to provide timely and full cooperation.