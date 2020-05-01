Number of coronavirus patients reached 217 in Hyderabad till April 30

As many as 271 cases of coronavirus have surfaced in Hyderabad till April 30, according to the statistics released by the local authorities here Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :As many as 271 cases of coronavirus have surfaced in Hyderabad till April 30, according to the statistics released by the local authorities here Friday.

As per the union councils based report of all the 4 talukas in the district, the highest number of the cases at 162 appeared in Qasimabad taluka.

The taluka's UC 1 where 133 people were tested positive contributed the largest number.

However, almost all of the people who contracted the virus in UC 1 belonged to tableeghi groups staying at Noor mosque in Wahdat Colony area.

In the remaining 5 UCs of Qasimabad 29 cases were reported with 11 in UC Cantt, 8 in UC 4, 7 in UC 3, 2 in UC 5 and 1 in UC 2.

In the district's biggest taluka, City, a total of 67 cases have been reported with the highest number of 16 cases in UC 6 and 11 cases each in UC 3 and UC 16.

In City taluka the cases surfaced in 20 UCs in comparison to 17 UCs in Latifabad taluka where 36 persons were tested positive till April 30.

As many as 16 positive cases were reported from UC 12 of Latifabad while 5 each cases occurred in UC 1 and UC 16.

In Hyderabad rural taluka only 6 persons have contracted the virus with 3 of them belonging to UC Tando Qaiser, 2 to UC Tando Jam and 1to UC Tando Hyder.