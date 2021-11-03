UrduPoint.com

Number Of Coronavirus Positive Cases Reduces Significantly In Hazara Region

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:19 PM

Owing to the best policies of federal and provincial government Coronavirus cases have been considerably decreased in the Hazara region where active cases of patients in Abbottabad were only 49

In district Abbottabad the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 8174, active cases remained 49, the number of recovered patients was 7764 and the total number of expired by COVID-19 were 361.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 140353 where 2937 cases were awaited, 128163 cases were negative, 8174 positive, 1079 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 315 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19446.

The number of positive cases from educational institutions was 765, number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4501 and the number of students screened 14545.

