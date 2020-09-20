UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVD-19 Patients Increases In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Number of COVID-19 cases surged in the area touching the tally to 184 after reopening of schools.

According to the health department statistics, so far, the number of Coronavirus recovered patients in district Abbottabad was 1512 while only one patient was still quarantined at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

2319 people of district Abbottabad who have returned from various countries, none of them found COVID-19 positive, they also have no need of medical attention while the health department surveillance medical teams are still monitoring them.

In district Abbottabad, so far 12488 suspected Coronavirus patients have been screened where 1622 were declared COVID-19 positive.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patents was 1512 and 85 people have lost their lives by the outbreak. Today health department registered 184 suspected cases of COVID-19 in district Abbottabad while only 24 active cases are existing in district Abbottabad.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases was also recorded after lifting the ban on Tourism and reopening of schools, resulting in the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Federal and provincial governments including tourists and hotels staff in Galyat, other tourist spots and other sources found positive.

2564 people were also screened at Triage Desks functional in ATH, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad and Rural Health Center (RHC) Havelian.

