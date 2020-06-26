UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases Decreased Due To Best Medical Facilities: Dr Zafar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said fortunately number of coronavirus cases had decreased due to provision of best medical facilities by the government at hospitals.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope that the government would control the pandemic in days to come as it was making hectic efforts to successfully contain the deadly virus.

He said Pakistan was combating the COVID-19 through a robust and coordinated national response.

Dr Zafar Mirza said Pakistan was implementing smart lockdowns rather than a generalized lockdown as Prime Minister Imran Khan was cognizant of the financial hardship of around 25 percent population living below poverty line.

