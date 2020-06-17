Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Exceeds 150,000 - Health Institute

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has exceeded 155,000 since the start of the outbreak in February, Mohammad Salman, the head of public health care department at Pakistan's National Institute of Health said on Wednesday

"Since February, more than 155,000 cases of the infection and about 3,000 fatalities have been recorded throughout the country," Salman said at an online meeting of the SCO health authorities.

According to him, despite the existing challenges, Pakistan has managed to slow down the spread of the pandemic and enhance the capabilities of the country's medical infrastructure.

Salman specified that over 30 laboratories that have necessary equipment for conducting COVID-19 tests are currently operating in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has increased by over 4,000 bringing the total tally to 98,489. Over 1,300 patients have died of the disease in the Asian country.