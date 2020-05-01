Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises by 714 to 16,472 Over Past Day - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has increased by 714 to 16,473 over the past 24 hours, the country's government said on Thursday.

According to the government, the total death toll in the country now amounts to 361.

At the same time, a total of 4,105 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Among the most affected provinces are Punjab with 6,340 infections and Sindh with 6,053 cases, the government said.

As of Thursday, more than 3.2 million COVID-19 cases and over 228,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.