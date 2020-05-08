UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Pakistan Rises By 598 To Over 26,400 - Government

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:56 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises by 598 to Over 26,400 - Government

The number of people with the coronavirus disease in Pakistan has increased by 598 to 26,435 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll grew by five to 599, the government's statistics showed on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of people with the coronavirus disease in Pakistan has increased by 598 to 26,435 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll grew by five to 599, the government's statistics showed on Friday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 25,837 confirmed cases across the country and 594 related fatalities.

Among the most affected provinces are Punjab with 10,033 infections and Sindh with 9,691 cases, the government said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistani authorities would gradually lift the quarantine measures to curb COVID-19 starting from Saturday.

Khan said the decision was motivated by the fact that many people are facing difficulties and the country cannot continue with the regime of isolation.

Islamabad decided to reopen all construction-related industries, as well as steel and aluminum plants. Markets will be open 5 days a week until 5 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

13 minutes ago

111 more arrested for profiteering, violation of l ..

16 minutes ago

Man dies, one injures in Dasht firing in Quetta

12 minutes ago

Five Proclaimed offenders held in Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago

Migratory birds enjoy free space amid reduced huma ..

12 minutes ago

Governor Imran Ismail is a frontline hero against ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.