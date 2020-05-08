Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises by 598 to Over 26,400 - Government

The number of people with the coronavirus disease in Pakistan has increased by 598 to 26,435 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll grew by five to 599, the government's statistics showed on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of people with the coronavirus disease in Pakistan has increased by 598 to 26,435 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll grew by five to 599, the government's statistics showed on Friday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 25,837 confirmed cases across the country and 594 related fatalities.

Among the most affected provinces are Punjab with 10,033 infections and Sindh with 9,691 cases, the government said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistani authorities would gradually lift the quarantine measures to curb COVID-19 starting from Saturday.

Khan said the decision was motivated by the fact that many people are facing difficulties and the country cannot continue with the regime of isolation.

Islamabad decided to reopen all construction-related industries, as well as steel and aluminum plants. Markets will be open 5 days a week until 5 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).