Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises By Over 5,300 Reaching 113,702

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has increased by 5,385 over the past day and reached 113,702, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"Total active COVID cases in Pakistan were 75,139 (5,385) on June 9," the office wrote on Twitter, adding that Punjab province had the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 41,303 infections.

According to the authorities, the number of fatalities rose by 83 and now stands at 2,255. Meanwhile, more than 36,000 people fully recovered from the disease.

Despite the rising toll, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced last week that his government would lift the coronavirus lockdown to save the national economy from a meltdown.