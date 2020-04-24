Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Surpasses 11,000 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 11,155 as of Friday, with 344 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, according to the country's government.

A total of 2,527 patients have recovered from the disease since the outbreak, while 237 others have died.

Among the most affected provinces are Punjab (4,767 infections), Sindh (3,671 infections), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (1,541 infections), Balochistan (607 infections), Islamabad (214).

So far, more than 131,300 people have tested for the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, there were 10,811 people infected with the virus.