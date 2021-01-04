UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases On Decline In Second Wave: Dr Faisal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 cases on decline in second wave: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the country was witnessing downward trend in reporting fresh corona cases in second wave mainly due to timely decision of closure of educational institutions.

In a media briefing, Dr Faisal said that strict preventive measures were adopted to avoid further spread of coronavirus in the country related with the closure of educational institutions besides fully implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He added the government had tried its level best to ensure adopting safety measures to protect citizens in order to contain the disease like imposing ban on public gatherings, marriages halls and restaurants and restriction on use of dining places of restaurants that resulted decrease in number of corona cases.

He said that the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVOD-19 for reduction in corona cases in the country. He said that the government had taken strict measures for prompt response to the disease.

He added team at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was doing efficient work against the disease.

He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities on the other hand.

He said that all concerned Federal and provincial and public and private institutions were playing remarkable role under NCOC against the disease.

Dr Faisal acknowledged the role of frontline health workers including doctors and nurses. He said that all possible measures will be adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that strategies are made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He added several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

