Number Of COVID-19 Infected Children Under Age Of 10 Reaches To 3,249 In Sindh

Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that as many as 3,249 children under the age of 10 have so far been infected with coronavirus in the province.

Murtaza Wahab said 22,554 people above the age of 50 were affected by COVID-19 in the province, a private mews channel reported with reference to his post on social media platform TwitterHe urged the people to exercise all precautions, wear masks and not go out unnecessarily.

"Infection rate has come down but we have to ensure there's no spike during eid," Murtaza Wahab stressed.

More Stories From Pakistan

