UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patients Decreases 5 Per Cent In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Number of COVID-19 patients decreases 5 per cent in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 patients decreased to five per cent in the district due to the smart lockdown.

The number of dead people was 28 during the smart lackdown while it was recorded 58 before the lockdown.

This was said by a health officer during a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here Sunday.

As many as 1,790 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from June 16 onward in the district while before the smart lockdown the number was 2,182.

The number of coronavirus patients is gradually decreasing in smart lockdown areas and this number has curtailed from 322 to 182.

The number of hotspot area had also been cut from 27 to 9 while two new areas Madina Town and Samanabad had been included in hotspot areas, said the health officer.

It was informed in the meeting that some business points would be opened for three days initially from July 1 after the assurance by traders for following SOPs strictly.

"If traders ignore SOPS in these days then smart lockdown will be re-imposed till Eid-ul-Adha," the meetingwas informed.

Related Topics

Dead Business Muhammad Ali June July Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

29 minutes ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

1 hour ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

3 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.