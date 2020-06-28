Number of COVID-19 patients decreases 5 per cent in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 patients decreased to five per cent in the district due to the smart lockdown.

The number of dead people was 28 during the smart lackdown while it was recorded 58 before the lockdown.

This was said by a health officer during a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here Sunday.

As many as 1,790 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from June 16 onward in the district while before the smart lockdown the number was 2,182.

The number of coronavirus patients is gradually decreasing in smart lockdown areas and this number has curtailed from 322 to 182.

The number of hotspot area had also been cut from 27 to 9 while two new areas Madina Town and Samanabad had been included in hotspot areas, said the health officer.

It was informed in the meeting that some business points would be opened for three days initially from July 1 after the assurance by traders for following SOPs strictly.

"If traders ignore SOPS in these days then smart lockdown will be re-imposed till Eid-ul-Adha," the meetingwas informed.