UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Covid-19 Patients Reaches 3554 In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Number of covid-19 patients reaches 3554 in Tharparkar

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Gordhan Das Monday said that in order to detect Coronavirus, 116,188 samples had so far been taken in the district out of which 111,827 tests found negative while 3,554 diagnosed positive

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Gordhan Das Monday said that in order to detect Coronavirus, 116,188 samples had so far been taken in the district out of which 111,827 tests found negative while 3,554 diagnosed positive.

Sharing the data of the Coronavirus situation in Tharparkar district he said that report was positive with a ratio of 3.07.

Similarly, 3,439 cured with a ratio of 97.76, while the number of active cases was 104 with a ratio of 2.93 while 11 people died due to coronavirus in the district.

Similarly, the result of 648 is still awaited. He further said that 552 samples were taken in the last 24 hours across the district in which 28 cases of coronavirus were positive with a ratio of 5.71 while the result of 524 was negative.

Related Topics

Died Tharparkar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

50 Years of ADFD: Over AED150bn development fundin ..

17 minutes ago

Hospitals overwhelmed in Senegal's capital as viru ..

1 minute ago

70 % of district population to be vaccinated again ..

1 minute ago

Eager to establish himself as an all-rounder is Ha ..

1 minute ago

FM Qureshi condoles death of elder brother of prov ..

1 minute ago

Biden Nominates 8 US Attorneys - White House

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.