Number of covid-19 patients reaches 3554 in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Gordhan Das Monday said that in order to detect Coronavirus, 116,188 samples had so far been taken in the district out of which 111,827 tests found negative while 3,554 diagnosed positive.

Sharing the data of the Coronavirus situation in Tharparkar district he said that report was positive with a ratio of 3.07.

Similarly, 3,439 cured with a ratio of 97.76, while the number of active cases was 104 with a ratio of 2.93 while 11 people died due to coronavirus in the district.

Similarly, the result of 648 is still awaited. He further said that 552 samples were taken in the last 24 hours across the district in which 28 cases of coronavirus were positive with a ratio of 5.71 while the result of 524 was negative.