Number of COVID-19 patients reaches 37,090 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has reached 37,090 in Punjab after the registration of 1782 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department spokesman said on Sunday noon that 24 more patients lost their lives and now the death toll has reached to 683 in the province, however, 8109 coronavirus patients recovered.

The health department confirmed that 691 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 7 in Nankana Sahib district, 19 in Kasur, 13 in Sheikhupura, 143 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 5 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal, 58 in Gujranwala, 31 in Sialkot, 84 in Gujrat, 6 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 111 in Multan, 5 in Khanewal, 16 in Vehari, 291 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chiniot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Jhang, 15 in Rahimyar Khan, 4 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab, 10 in Bahawalnagar, 37 Bahawalpur, 133 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 41 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Layyah, 6 in Sahiwal,10 in Okara and 6 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 282,807 coronavirus tests in the province.

The provincial health department has appealed to the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks and wash their hands with soap several times in a day.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus,the healthcare department advised the citizens.