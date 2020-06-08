UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Patients Reaches 85 In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:52 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) -:The number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 85 in the district.

According to Focal Person for COVID-19 Khursheed Gilani, CEO Health Dr Ejaz and DSP(City) Nadeem are also among the victims of coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to the people to opt SOPs issued by the Punjab government to save themselves and others.

He said that uptill now, 55 patients had been quarantined at their homes while 30 in different quarantine centres, adding that about 23 patients had also been fully recovered from COVID-19.

