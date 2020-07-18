UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patients Soars To 394 In Matiari

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 patients soars to 394 in Matiari

As many as 11 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, taking tally to 394 in Matiari district

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 11 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, taking tally to 394 in Matiari district.

According to the District focal person for coronavirus Dr Zaheer Memon out of 394 infected patients, 210 have so far been completely recovered, 3 had lost their lives while 181 were being treated at different hospitals.

Related Topics

Matiari Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

12 minutes ago

UAE, China set to step up trade, people-to-people ..

41 minutes ago

Fuel From Flooded Vessel in Russia's Krasnogorsk S ..

2 minutes ago

Quartararo storms to season-opening pole in Jerez

2 minutes ago

Rouhani says 35 million Iranians face virus infect ..

2 minutes ago

Setien accepts Messi rant, believes Barca can win ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.