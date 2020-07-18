Number of COVID-19 patients soars to 394 in Matiari

As many as 11 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, taking tally to 394 in Matiari district

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 11 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, taking tally to 394 in Matiari district.

According to the District focal person for coronavirus Dr Zaheer Memon out of 394 infected patients, 210 have so far been completely recovered, 3 had lost their lives while 181 were being treated at different hospitals.