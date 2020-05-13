Number of COVID-19 patients touches to 97

Number of coronavirus positive patients touched to 97 as 14 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the district

GHOTKI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Number of coronavirus positive patients touched to 97 as 14 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. According to details 195 samples were taken for testing coronavirus from different areas of the district, out of them 12 patients were found carrying coronavirus positive, while 3 persons personally get tested from a private laboratory, out of which 2 patients tested positive.

Similarly 14 patients have been tested positive from 198 persons whereas 184 patients had cleared of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Saleem has confirmed that coronavirus affected 12 patients belonged to taluka Mirpur Mathelo and 2 were residents of Ghotki who were being quarantined as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).