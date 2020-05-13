UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patients Touches To 97

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Number of COVID-19 patients touches to 97

Number of coronavirus positive patients touched to 97 as 14 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the district

GHOTKI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Number of coronavirus positive patients touched to 97 as 14 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. According to details 195 samples were taken for testing coronavirus from different areas of the district, out of them 12 patients were found carrying coronavirus positive, while 3 persons personally get tested from a private laboratory, out of which 2 patients tested positive.

Similarly 14 patients have been tested positive from 198 persons whereas 184 patients had cleared of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Saleem has confirmed that coronavirus affected 12 patients belonged to taluka Mirpur Mathelo and 2 were residents of Ghotki who were being quarantined as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

15 minutes ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

30 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

30 minutes ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

30 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.