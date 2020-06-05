UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Positive Cases In Hyderabad Crosses 1000

Fri 05th June 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 72 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1036 including 424 active cases.

  According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Friday, as many as 424 infected people were in isolation including 309 people who were isolated at their homes.

  Some 13 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 13 in Liaquat University Hospital, 09 in Isra Hospital, 04 in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, three in SIUT and one each in NICH and Ziauddin hospitals at Karachi.

  As many as 581 people have recovered in the district from the virus.

