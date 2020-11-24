Number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1545 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 72 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district out of 379 tests performed in the last 24 hours taking the tally of active coronavirus cases rised to 1545. District Health Officer Dr.

Irfan Ashraf informed APP on Monday that 7016 people out of total 85,159 suspects had so far been tested positive for COVID-19, of them 5361 were fully recovered while 110 lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020. Out of 1545 COVID-19 positive cases, 1522 were isolated at homes and 23 were admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad and Karachi's different hospitals, DHO added. According to a daily situation report, 19 corona patients were admitted in LU hospital, two in JPMC and one each in SUIT and Agha Khan Hospital Karachi. Out of 72 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 belonged to Qasimabad, 21 from Latifabad, 13 from City and two from Hyderabad rural taluka, daily situation reports stated.

The District Health Office till November 22 received 46 positive cases out of 351 lab reports from LUH Hyderabad while reports of 33 positive cases were received from private laboratories, seven of them belong to other districts, the report added. According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Hyderabad is on the top of the hotspot cities having 34% positivity ratio followed by other mega cities of Pakistan. The district administration has imposed smart lockdown in 17 hotspot areas of district Hyderabad from November 23 to December 5 and all notified areas were sealed. The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaigns in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.