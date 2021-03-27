Number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 12157 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12157 in Hyderabad district on Friday.

Out of 12157 COVID-19 cases, 11591 have so far been recovered while 277 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report added.

The number of total active cases has reached to 289, of them 263 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 735 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 19 cases have been reported as positive with 3% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, total 142680 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12157 cases were reported positive.