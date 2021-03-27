UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises To 12157 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 12157 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12157 in Hyderabad district on Friday.

Out of 12157 COVID-19 cases, 11591 have so far been recovered while 277 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report added.

The number of total active cases has reached to 289, of them 263 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 735 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 19 cases have been reported as positive with 3% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, total 142680 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12157 cases were reported positive.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

52 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on petroleum products distribu ..

52 minutes ago

UN Envoy on Myanmar Urges Military to Uphold Right ..

1 hour ago

Myanmar's military putting country's future at ris ..

1 hour ago

Armenian court drops vote-rigging charges against ..

45 minutes ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over train colli ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.