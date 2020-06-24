Number of COVID-19 positive patients soars to 193 in Tharparkar

Number of COVID-19 positive cases surged to 193 in the district. District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that out of 193 cases 91 had been recovered while 102 patients had been quarantined at their homes.

Meanwhile on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz soho, two areas of Mithi had been sealed for 10 days under smart lockdown.