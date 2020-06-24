UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Positive Patients Soars To 193 In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

Number of COVID-19 positive patients soars to 193 in Tharparkar

Number of COVID-19 positive cases surged to 193 in the district. District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that out of 193 cases 91 had been recovered while 102 patients had been quarantined at their homes.

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Number of COVID-19 positive cases surged to 193 in the district. District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that out of 193 cases 91 had been recovered while 102 patients had been quarantined at their homes.

Meanwhile on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz soho, two areas of Mithi had been sealed for 10 days under smart lockdown.

Related Topics

Tharparkar

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

44 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

59 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

Trump's G7 Invite Shows South Korea Stepping Onto ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.