Number Of De-watering Pumps Increased To Drain Rain Water In District East

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that in view of the expected heavy rains, the number of de-watering pumps were being increased which would be immediately installed at various places to ensure immediate drainage of rain water

All possible assistance has been provided by the DMC East to control the fire at the restaurant near Hill Park, he said this during the inspection of a fire-hit restaurant near Hill Park and an M&E store, said a statement on Wednesday.

During the visit to Hill Park, he was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer Salman Memon, Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool and Directors Tauqeer Abbas, Hammad Khan, Assistant Executive Engineer Muhammad Haroon and others.

He said that prevention of fire incidents is only possible when all precautionary measures were being taken for which private sector has to play role.

He directed the officers to install de-watering pumps at various places and as soon as it rains, the officers and staff should play all possible roles for drainage. Any negligence in this regard would be unacceptable, he added.

On this occasion, he was briefed about the installation of de-watering pumps and was informed that drainage of rain water would be ensured with the help of machinery along with de-watering pumps.

