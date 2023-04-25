Number of development projects going on in areas of Kohlu: Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri on Tuesday said that the work on development projects was going on at a fast pace in all areas of Kohlu which were in the final stages of completion.

He expressed these views while talking to elders and people in open court (Khuli Kachari) at the lunch given by Union Chairman Muhammad Bakhsh Pawadi in Tambo.

Secretary Balochistan Textbook board Mir Nisar Ahmad Marri, Mir Toor Khan Marri, DDEO Mawand/Kahan Mir Khursheed Marri, Mir Dost Ali Marri, Mir Israr Zeb Marri, Mir Sherbaz Marri, Mir Ghauram. Marri, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Mir Dil Malik Marri, Vadira Balu Khan Marri, Mir Hamza Murree and others were accompanied by the Education Minister on the occasion.

The Provincial Education Minister said in the open court that the people of Tambo were trying with good intentions to provide basic facilities such as health, education, roads, clean water and employment.

For the first time in the history of the region, work is underway on record development projects, the completion of which will significantly reduce the problems of the people, he said.

He said that the purpose of the visit to Tambo was to solve the basic problems of the people at their doorsteps by listening to them.

He said that with the timely completion of the development schemes under construction, basic facilities would be available to the people, such as education, electricity, health and employment, water supply, paved roads were the basic needs of the people here, which the people of the area could not benefit from in the past.

I am a representative of the people, I will go to people's houses and sit among them and solve the problems. I will fulfill the promises made to the people, he underlined.

The Provincial Minister said that along with development schemes, measures on priority basis were indispensable for educational development and eradication of illiteracy.