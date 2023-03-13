UrduPoint.com

Number Of Development Projects Going On With Funds Of MPA Naseer: Karim

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Number of development projects going on with funds of MPA Naseer: Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Muhammad Karim Muhammad Hassani on Monday said a number of development schemes were going on rapidly in respective areas including Killi Lal Abad Muhammad Hassani with funds of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani.

In a statement issued here, he said that BNP-M's MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani was taking practical measures to develop respective areas through uplifting projects which were ignored for a long time.

Karim said that development projects including the construction of roads, supply of clean water, and other schemes were being continued in Killi Muhamamd Hassani area and other areas.

"People will get maximum facilities from these ongoing completion of projects in the area", he said adding that MPA, Malik Naseer Shahwani was committed to providing all basic amenities to people at their doorstep.

He said that Killi Lal Abad Muhammad Hassani and other areas of Quetta were ignored in uplift schemes in the previous government due to this people were deprived of basic facilities in the areas.

In this regard, Malik Naseer Shahwani had started a number of development projects in the Killi Lal Abad Muhammad Hassani which would help resolve issues of people after the completion of these constant projects, he said.

He said that BNP-M was on a mission to serve people of the Balochistan and it was striving hard to remove the sense of deprivation of people by implementing development projects in the area.

A resident of Killi Lal Abad Muhamamd Hassani thanked MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani for starting development projects in the area after several years.

