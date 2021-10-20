Number of domestic consumers jump to 26,835,205 in DISCOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The number of domestic electricity consumers in public sector power distribution companies (DISCOs) has jumped to 26,835,205 with average total 7.33 per cent life line consumers.

According to official data, there were 4,618,316 domestic consumers in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), 3,325,228 in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), 4,022,225 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), 2,749,130 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and 6,303,027 in Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO).

Similarly, number of domestic consumers in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has touched to 6,303,027, in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company 954,566, in Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) 641,261, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) 487,063 and in Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) 402,021.

Meanwhile, the life line consumers in LESCO was recorded as 254,128, in GEPCO 183,625, in FESCO 48,451, in IESCO 258,679, in MEPCO 517,159, in PESCO 360,495, in HESCO 182,203, in SEPCO 114,119, in QESCO 38,291 and in TESCO 9,308.

National Electric Power Regulatory (NEPRA) determines category wise rates for power tariff and intimate government for its notification. After that, the Federal Government decides the subsidy rate for each category and issues notification.

(c) In this regard, Federal Government has already approved and forwarded to NEPRA for modification in schedule of Tariffs, the expanded definition of lifeline consumers to include residential Non-ToU consumers having maximum of last twelve months and current month consumption = 100 units.

