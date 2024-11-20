Number Of E-bikes Increased To 27000
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Punjab Chief Minister’s e-Bike scheme continues to remain in the spotlight, offering two-wheeler rides for those enrolled in degree programs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister’s e-Bike scheme continues to remain in the spotlight, offering two-wheeler rides for those enrolled in degree programs.
In a major development, the provincial authorities increased the number of bikes provided to students from 20,000 to 27,000 under the latest changes.
All female applicants will receive electric bikes as part of the initiative aimed at promoting eco-friendly transportation and improving access to education, the government pledged.
Furthermore, the Punjab government made provisions for orphaned students, who will be given bikes without any charge.
In this regard, the Bank of Punjab approved loans for 20,000 students to help them purchase their bikes. So far, more than five thousand petrol bikes and two thousand E-bikes have already been distributed.
In the next phase, an additional 6,500 electric bikes will be distributed as bikes provided with two years of insurance and service to ensure safety and reliability for students. So far, many college and university students are waiting to get their bikes.
To make bikes more affordable, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also cut down payment to Rs.25,000, along with monthly installment plans of less than Rs 5,000.
Recent Stories
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary
All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance
TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..
Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack6 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh Social Welfare Ministe ..10 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting10 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance16 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly16 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused16 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi presents iPhone, laptops to outstanding students7 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tribute to Shaheed Shahnawaz7 minutes ago
-
Honorary Consul General of Russia calls on Governor7 minutes ago
-
Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah30 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against unapproved pro: DG30 minutes ago