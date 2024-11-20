Number of e-bikes increased to 27000

Punjab Chief Minister’s e-Bike scheme continues to remain in the spotlight, offering two-wheeler rides for those enrolled in degree programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister’s e-Bike scheme continues to remain in the spotlight, offering two-wheeler rides for those enrolled in degree programs.

In a major development, the provincial authorities increased the number of bikes provided to students from 20,000 to 27,000 under the latest changes.

All female applicants will receive electric bikes as part of the initiative aimed at promoting eco-friendly transportation and improving access to education, the government pledged.

Furthermore, the Punjab government made provisions for orphaned students, who will be given bikes without any charge.

In this regard, the Bank of Punjab approved loans for 20,000 students to help them purchase their bikes. So far, more than five thousand petrol bikes and two thousand E-bikes have already been distributed.

In the next phase, an additional 6,500 electric bikes will be distributed as bikes provided with two years of insurance and service to ensure safety and reliability for students. So far, many college and university students are waiting to get their bikes.

To make bikes more affordable, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also cut down payment to Rs.25,000, along with monthly installment plans of less than Rs 5,000.