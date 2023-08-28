Open Menu

Number Of Elderly People Rises At Old Home In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

A number of elderly people availing shelter at government-run Old Home in Multan has risen by nearly 40 per cent in the wake of recent building expansion necessitating an increase in its annual budget

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A number of elderly people availing shelter at government-run Old Home in Multan has risen by nearly 40 per cent in the wake of recent building expansion necessitating an increase in its annual budget.

The sources said, there was a time when the old home, officially named 'Aafiyat Centre', had a capacity to accommodate 30 individuals and applications from elderly people used to remain pending. But, after expansion, the centre still has space to accommodate more even after recent addition of more elderly people.

When contacted, Centre Incharge Nand Lal said, the facility's strength has risen from 30 to 50 now after its expansion and they still have space enough to accommodate 20 more.

To a question, he said the centre receives Rs 800,000 to Rs 1 million, in installments, for expenses on taking care of destitute elderly people.

He said, Aafiyat Centre also receive assistance from philanthropists for medical treatment of ailing elderly people at the centre.

