Number of employees of private, govt departments starts working from homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ):As coronavirus cases have surged number of employees of private and government departments who started working from their homes.

The government has issued orders for all the federal government departments and employees to stay at home for fifteen days.

Only the officers and staff deputed on important duties will ensure their presence in offices. However, the employees above 50 years of age have been directed to go on leave. The employees suffering from flu, fever or any other disease will also work from home.

Punjab government chose to go digital by adopting work-from-home policy through Skype. The ban on public gatherings was imposed nationwide where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had disallowed private ceremonies in houses and closed compounds. Barbers and beauty parlours were ordered to remain closed for 15 days while restaurants and eateries have been told to remain closed until April 5 but allowed to operate for home deliveries and take-away. Banks have been directed to install hand sanitizers at ATMs.

In Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan appealed to the citizens to help government implement preventive measures by avoiding crowds in markets, public spots and transportations.

Telenor Pakistan has announced that it will be allowing its staff to work from home in the Southern part of the country as a precautionary measure to contain the novel coronavirus spread, we have confirmed with sources in the company.

It must be noted here that Karachi is so far the worst-hit coronavirus city with 16 individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

According to details available with ProPakistani, Telenor Pakistan is getting its teams ready in other parts of the country to work from home if required. Team leads have been asked to make the necessary arrangements to make sure performance while working from home was not affected. Telenor Pakistan specifically said that this development came as a precautionary measure.

It added that corporations across Pakistan are preparing to make arrangements to fight coronavirus, ranging from equipping their offices with mandatory protective gear to allowing their staff to work from home, especially if work nature is such that it isn't impacted through remote working.