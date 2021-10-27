Number of evening shift colleges increased to 25 in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the number of evening shift colleges from nine to 25 across the province, an official of Higher Education Department told APP here Wednesday.

He said on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and on the demand of local communities the evening shift has just started at various colleges across the district.

He said purpose of the initiative is to ensure provision of higher education to students of far flung areas in their own areas, adding that it was also part of the PTI government's manifesto to provide higher education in each and every district of the province.

He said that earlier evening shift classed were being arranged in nine colleges across the province but now the number of colleges have been increased to 25.

The official said that provincial government has also started evening shift schools from September, adding that in the first phase, the second shift programme launched in 120 schools in 16 districts of KP. These include 76 boys and 44 girls schools.

Among the 76 boys schools, 48 are the Primary that will be upgraded to the middle, and 20 are the middle schools that will be upgraded to high school.

Out of 44 girls schools, 28 will be upgraded from primary to the middle, and 16 from middle to high.

The 2nd shift programme aims to reduce the dropout rate and balance the number of students in the overcrowded schools by bifurcating the number into the evening and the morning shift.

Under the double shift programme, over 700 job opportunities will be created in 120 schools of 16 districts of 2nd shift.