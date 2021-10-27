UrduPoint.com

Number Of Evening Shift Colleges Increased To 25 In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:35 PM

Number of evening shift colleges increased to 25 in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the number of evening shift colleges from nine to 25 across the province, an official of Higher Education Department told APP here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the number of evening shift colleges from nine to 25 across the province, an official of Higher Education Department told APP here Wednesday.

He said on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and on the demand of local communities the evening shift has just started at various colleges across the district.

He said purpose of the initiative is to ensure provision of higher education to students of far flung areas in their own areas, adding that it was also part of the PTI government's manifesto to provide higher education in each and every district of the province.

He said that earlier evening shift classed were being arranged in nine colleges across the province but now the number of colleges have been increased to 25.

The official said that provincial government has also started evening shift schools from September, adding that in the first phase, the second shift programme launched in 120 schools in 16 districts of KP. These include 76 boys and 44 girls schools.

Among the 76 boys schools, 48 are the Primary that will be upgraded to the middle, and 20 are the middle schools that will be upgraded to high school.

Out of 44 girls schools, 28 will be upgraded from primary to the middle, and 16 from middle to high.

The 2nd shift programme aims to reduce the dropout rate and balance the number of students in the overcrowded schools by bifurcating the number into the evening and the morning shift.

Under the double shift programme, over 700 job opportunities will be created in 120 schools of 16 districts of 2nd shift.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Job September From Government

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

5 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

20 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

35 minutes ago
 Traffic Plan panel identifies 14 choking points in ..

Traffic Plan panel identifies 14 choking points in city

2 minutes ago
 Bird flu strikes endangered S.African cormorants

Bird flu strikes endangered S.African cormorants

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.