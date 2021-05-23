UrduPoint.com
Number Of Hajj Pilgrims Not Yet Decided By Saudia: Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not yet taken final decision about the number of pilgrims and SOPs (standard operating procedures) for Hajj 2021.

In a video statement, he said Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah in a telephonic conversation with him had confirmed that hajj policy 2021 had not been finalised and media reports about the number of pilgrims were mere recommendations from the Saudi Ministry of Health. The Saudi government has not yet taken final decision on these suggestions.The Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence before making a final decision about the hajj.

Pakistan will announce Hajj policy after final announcement of Hajj Policy by Saudi government.

More Stories From Pakistan

